Overview

Dr. Anton Sella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pewaukee, WI.



Dr. Sella works at Foot And Ankle Associates Of Wisconsin in Pewaukee, WI with other offices in Brookfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.