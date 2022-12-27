Overview

Dr. Anton Orlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Orlin works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Floaters and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.