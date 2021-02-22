Dr. Anton Lishmanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lishmanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anton Lishmanov, MD
Overview
Dr. Anton Lishmanov, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Middleburg, FL.
Dr. Lishmanov works at
Locations
-
1
Middleburg3839 County Road 218, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 222-6656
-
2
Douglas306 Westside Dr, Douglas, GA 31533 Directions (904) 222-6656
-
3
St. Augustine1000 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 9, Saint Augustine, FL 32080 Directions (904) 222-6656
-
4
Jacksonville South14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 201, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 222-6656
-
5
Kingsley1564 Kingsley Ave Ste C, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 222-6657
-
6
Ashchi Heart and Vascular Center3900 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 222-6656
-
7
Jacksonville Beach465 3rd St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 222-6656
-
8
Jacksonville Beach Intracoastal1909 Beach Blvd Ste 102, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 222-6656
-
9
Jacksonville - East Hodges14011 Beach Blvd Ste 220, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions (904) 222-6656
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lishmanov?
Great guy I believed he saved my life
About Dr. Anton Lishmanov, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Russian
- 1275763757
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lishmanov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lishmanov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lishmanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lishmanov works at
Dr. Lishmanov has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lishmanov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lishmanov speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lishmanov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lishmanov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lishmanov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lishmanov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.