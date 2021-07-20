Overview

Dr. Anton Kushnaryov, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Kushnaryov works at Champaign Dental Group in Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

