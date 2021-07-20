Dr. Anton Kushnaryov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushnaryov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anton Kushnaryov, MD
Dr. Anton Kushnaryov, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
North County Ear, Nose & Throat, Head and Neck Surgery2023 W Vista Way Ste J, Vista, CA 92083 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Most wonderful, thoughtful and caring man as well as an outstanding medical practiceiner who in one fell swoop helped me to overcome a very major health problem.He is the best, I would recommend him to the world!
About Dr. Anton Kushnaryov, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
