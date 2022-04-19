Dr. Anton Kapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anton Kapp, MD
Overview
Dr. Anton Kapp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Kapp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midlantic Urology1800 Byberry Rd Ste 1203, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapp?
Doctor was well prepared, prompt, knowledgable, spent time to explain, and one of the best I ever used. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Anton Kapp, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1861457145
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania Hospital
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapp works at
Dr. Kapp has seen patients for Blood in Semen (Hematospermia), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.