Dr. Anton Jorgensen, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anton Jorgensen, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.

Dr. Jorgensen works at Ortho San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Un Surgeons of Sa Dba Nw Surgery Ctr
    2833 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 705-5060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Methodist Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccygeal Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Coccygeal Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Coccygeal Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Disc Replacement
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Pointer Injuries
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Neuroplasty
Neurostimulator Implantation
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 23, 2022
    I suffered from severe lower back pain for over 2 yrs. During that time i saw a pain doctor, chiropractor, did physical therapy but had little to no relief. I then met with 2 spine ortho doctors. Then i was referred to Dr. Jorgensen. He reviewed my MRI & immediately pointed out an old disc fracture which neither of the other doctors noticed. Dr. Jorgenson recommended a 2hr minimally invasive procedure (laminectomy). The procedure went as planned. I was released from the hospital the same day. He prescribed pain pills & muscle relaxers & told me to walk, walk, walk. He also gave my wife his personal cell number in case i had any issues. I didn't have to take either of the medications, but did take Advil for 3-4 days. It has been 2 months since the surgery & i have little to no pain. I am very pleased with the results of the surgery. I recommend Dr. Jorgensen without reservation. He is a highly skilled & caring doctor who also serves our country & has completed 3 tours overseas.
    Ken Stribling — Oct 23, 2022
    About Dr. Anton Jorgensen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841481975
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
