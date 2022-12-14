Dr. Anton Galich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anton Galich, MD
Dr. Anton Galich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from National Medical University, Kyiv, Ukraine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Kansas City Urology Care10550 Quivira Rd Ste 530, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-3019
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- English
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- National Medical University, Kyiv, Ukraine
- Urology
Dr. Galich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galich has seen patients for Hydrocele, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Galich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.