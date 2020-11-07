Overview

Dr. Anton Perera, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Perera works at Vascular and Vein Institute of the South in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.