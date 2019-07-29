Dr. Cherney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anton Cherney, MD
Overview
Dr. Anton Cherney, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Dr. Cherney works at
Locations
Vascular Surgeons of Cny Pllc104 Union Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 423-7192
Mercy Medical Specialties Clinic2708 S Rife Medical Ln Ste 200, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 338-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cherney is a blessing. I recently had a Carotid Endarterectomy. He always made himself available. He made sure I totally understood everything. He stuck to his word. Three months later. You cannot even tell I had such a surgery. I have been blessed to have him as my surgeon. Thank you Dr. Cherney for everything.
About Dr. Anton Cherney, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932458544
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Queens U, Ontario
- University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherney has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.