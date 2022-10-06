Overview

Dr. Anton Bilchik, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Bilchik works at Saint John's Health Center - Anesthesia in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.