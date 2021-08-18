See All Psychiatrists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Antoinette Stewart, MD

Psychiatry
2 (4)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Antoinette Stewart, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.

Dr. Stewart works at Child & Family Counseling Group in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Child & Family Counseling Group Plc.
    10521 Rosehaven St Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 352-3822
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nova Psychiatrist LLC
    12359 Sunrise Valley Dr Ste 320, Reston, VA 20191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 596-4796

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 18, 2021
    Dr. Stewart was very professional and personable, with good attention to detail and incisive questions for our daughter to determine effects of medication and underlying issues. I also liked how she would reserve time at the end of sessions to talk with my daughter privately to ensure that there weren't any issues she was reluctant to discuss in front of her parents. Would definitely recommend.
    George F. — Aug 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Antoinette Stewart, MD
    About Dr. Antoinette Stewart, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215014659
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stewart has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

