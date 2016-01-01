See All Pediatricians in Chicago, IL
Dr. Antoinette Sallamme, MD

Pediatrics
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Antoinette Sallamme, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

Dr. Sallamme works at Ashland Family Health Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evergreen Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ashland Family Health Center
    5159 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 434-9216
  2. 2
    Advocate Vaccine Center - Pediatrics Only Evergreen Park
    9730 S Western Ave Ste 500, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 425-7337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Counseling
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Overweight
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Antoinette Sallamme, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790843993
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Medical Education

    Dr. Antoinette Sallamme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sallamme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sallamme has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sallamme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sallamme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sallamme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sallamme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sallamme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

