Dr. Antoinette Sakaris, MD
Dr. Antoinette Sakaris, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Gynecologic Oncology at New Hyde Park9 Vermont Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 812-3740
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
She is amazing! I’ve been to her twice so far. She listens and explains until you understand. She is compassionate and patient. I highly recommend her.
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Sakaris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakaris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakaris has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Excision of Cervix and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sakaris speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakaris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakaris.
