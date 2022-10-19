See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Antoinette Pragalos, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (33)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antoinette Pragalos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University of Toledo Medical Center and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Pragalos works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Christ Hospital Physicians - Primary Care Oakley
    4900 Babson Pl Ste 400, Cincinnati, OH 45227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Vitamin D Deficiency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 19, 2022
    I wish I had found Dr. Pragalos 20 years ago. She is a amazingly patient, a fantastic listener and willing to get in the trenches and figure out what is going on with you. I've had other doctors that I can't hardly say three sentences about what's going on with me before they diagnose and usher me out the door and I leave feeling unheard, frustrated and dissatisfied. With Dr. Pragalos, she pulls up a chair and we may talk for 20+ minutes about my various ailments where she really dives in and thoughtfully works through everything with me. She feels like a true partner and advocate in my well being. I can't give her high enough marks!
    Josh — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Antoinette Pragalos, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851393730
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pragalos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pragalos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pragalos works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Pragalos’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pragalos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pragalos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pragalos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pragalos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

