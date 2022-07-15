See All Nephrologists in Brownsburg, IN
Overview

Dr. Antoinette Mensah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.

Dr. Mensah works at Hendricks Regional Health Nephrology & Hypertension Associates in Brownsburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Osteodystrophy, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Regional Health Nephrology & Hypertension Specialists
    5492 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 260, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Osteodystrophy
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Renal Osteodystrophy
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency

Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Renal Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Antoinette Mensah, MD

  • Nephrology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1205047107
Education & Certifications

  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Mclaren Regional Med Center
  • UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Antoinette Mensah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mensah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mensah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mensah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mensah works at Hendricks Regional Health Nephrology & Hypertension Associates in Brownsburg, IN. View the full address on Dr. Mensah’s profile.

Dr. Mensah has seen patients for Renal Osteodystrophy, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mensah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mensah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mensah.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mensah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mensah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

