Dr. Antoinette Mensah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mensah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoinette Mensah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antoinette Mensah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Mensah works at
Locations
-
1
Hendricks Regional Health Nephrology & Hypertension Specialists5492 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 260, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mensah?
She has been my neurologist for the past 5 years. She shows so much compassion for her patients and genuinely cares for everyone. Her kindness and love for what she does really shines through. She's gotten me to where I need to be for transplant and I couldn't ask for a better doctor!
About Dr. Antoinette Mensah, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- Female
- 1205047107
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Mclaren Regional Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mensah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mensah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mensah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mensah works at
Dr. Mensah has seen patients for Renal Osteodystrophy, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mensah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mensah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mensah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mensah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mensah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.