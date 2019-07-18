Dr. Marengo-Barbick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antoinette Marengo-Barbick, MD
Dr. Antoinette Marengo-Barbick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1075 Camino Del Rio S, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 881-4500
My appointment with Dr. Marengo was such a great experience. She takes the time to explain in detail any and all concerns and questions and works to find the best solution to resolve your health issue.she is very kind,compassionate,and knowledgable, and does her best to make sure that you are comfortable and assured that you are in capable hands. I am really looking forward to working with her to better my health. I would strongly recommend her services.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144200718
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Marengo-Barbick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marengo-Barbick speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marengo-Barbick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marengo-Barbick.
