Dr. Antoinette Depasquale, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Depasquale works at High Mountain Health in Wayne, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.