Overview

Dr. Antoinette Berkeley-Gsegnet, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.



Dr. Berkeley-Gsegnet works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Urology in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.