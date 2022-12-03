Dr. Antoine Younis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoine Younis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Antoine Younis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
Younis G Antoine MD6560 Fannin St Ste 1750, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- El Campo Memorial Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The finest professional I ever dealt with. A kind man and a caring individual. Always easy to make contact with. Cared for me for over 35 years. Had my heart attack at age 47 and I turned 80 this year. Thank you Dr. Younis! J. Thomson
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- Rochester Genl Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Younis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Younis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Younis has seen patients for Hypotension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Younis speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Younis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.