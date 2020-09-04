Overview

Dr. Antoine Tohmeh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.



Dr. Tohmeh works at MultiCare Rockwood Northpointe Specialty Center in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.