Overview

Dr. Antoine Rizk, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Fac Francaise de Med de U St Joseph and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.



Dr. Rizk works at Coast Cardiovascular Consltants in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Biloxi, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.