Dr. Antoine Makhlouf, MD
Dr. Antoine Makhlouf, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with El Campo Memorial Hospital and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Hillcroft Medical Clinic1429 Highway 6 Ste 103, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 273-5845Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 307 Sandy Corner Rd Ste A, El Campo, TX 77437 Directions (979) 543-7400
El Campo Memorial Hospital303 Sandy Corner Rd, El Campo, TX 77437 Directions (979) 543-6251
Hospital Affiliations
- El Campo Memorial Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
He is a very good doctor I discovered that Ihad cancer a few years ago ,with his medical knowledge of high school,Idiscovered my problem and saved my life ,he has excellent medical ethics, he is an excellent doctor in urology ,a trustworthy person. Patient: Lianrui wang
About Dr. Antoine Makhlouf, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376586537
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
