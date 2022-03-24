Dr. Antoine Makdissi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makdissi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoine Makdissi, MD
Dr. Antoine Makdissi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and ECMC Health Campus.
Kaleida Health705 Maple Rd Ste 200, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 580-7308
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- ECMC Health Campus
I have been a patient of Dr. Makdissi for four years, and recommend to anyone looking for an amazing endocrinologist. He was a huge part in helping me get my life back after a rare Cushing disease diagnosis. I am so grateful to have found such a knowledgeable and caring doctor.
About Dr. Antoine Makdissi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
