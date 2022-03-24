Overview

Dr. Antoine Makdissi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and ECMC Health Campus.



Dr. Makdissi works at Kaleida Health in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.