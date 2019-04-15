Dr. Antoine Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoine Hanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Antoine Hanna, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
St. John's Regional Medical Center1600 N Rose Ave, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 988-2500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
La Nouvelle Center for Aesthetic Surgery, Breast Augmentation & Cosmetic Vaginal Rejuvenation1700 N Rose Ave Ste 230, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 988-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanna is an awesome doctor, who really cares about the patient. He took the time to listen and address my concerns. He has great bedside manners and the results are truly beautiful.
About Dr. Antoine Hanna, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1104855600
Education & Certifications
- Cairo University Hospital
- Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.