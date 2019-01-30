See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. 

Dr. Hallak works at San Diego Institute of Plastic Surgery in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Diego Institute of Plastic Surgery
    16766 Bernardo Center Dr Ste 203A, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hallak?

Jan 30, 2019
Hands down the best Plastic Surgeon in San Diego County.
— Jan 30, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hallak to family and friends

Dr. Hallak's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hallak

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD.

About Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic and French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811058415
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hallak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hallak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hallak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hallak works at San Diego Institute of Plastic Surgery in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hallak’s profile.

Dr. Hallak has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hallak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hallak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hallak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Antoine Hallak, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.