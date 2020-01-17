See All Neurologists in La Quinta, CA
Dr. Antoine Elhajjar, MD

Neurology
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antoine Elhajjar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St Joseph's University Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Elhajjar works at Desert Sleep Institute in La Quinta, CA with other offices in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Sleep Apnea and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Sleep Institute
    46100 WASHINGTON ST, La Quinta, CA 92253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 340-0528
  2. 2
    Antoine elhajjar,MD.
    41990 Cook St Ste A101, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 340-0528

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Night Eating Syndrome Chevron Icon
Night Terror Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jan 17, 2020
    I had my first visit today and found the doctor to be a nice, professional and caring man. I was treated with respect and I will go back to him. The office staff was very kind and interested in my case. I would gladly recommend his office to anyone who needs professional care for essential tremors. I am proactive in my physical and mental health and Dr. Elhajjar was receptive and answered all my questions and we discussed my treatment. I like working with my doctor instead of just being told what to do. This doctor is really quite refreshing.
    — Jan 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Antoine Elhajjar, MD
    About Dr. Antoine Elhajjar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558328203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kaiser Sunset
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kaiser Permanente/UCLA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St Joseph's University Faculty Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St Joseph's Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antoine Elhajjar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elhajjar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elhajjar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elhajjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elhajjar has seen patients for Migraine, Sleep Apnea and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elhajjar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Elhajjar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elhajjar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elhajjar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elhajjar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

