Overview

Dr. Antoine Elhajjar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St Joseph's University Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Elhajjar works at Desert Sleep Institute in La Quinta, CA with other offices in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Sleep Apnea and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.