Dr. Antoine Chaker, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Antoine Chaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Chaker works at ANTOINE C CHAKER, MD in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pharyngitis, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Antoine C. Chaker M.d. P.A.
    20 Hospital Dr Ste 18, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-7400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pharyngitis
Earwax Buildup
Malignant Otitis Externa
Pharyngitis
Earwax Buildup
Malignant Otitis Externa

Treatment frequency



Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 09, 2019
    Dr. Chaker treated me for a sinus infection. His motto is I treat you; God heals you. He was thorough and pleasant. Five Stars!
    — Mar 09, 2019
    About Dr. Antoine Chaker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275559890
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT JOSEPHS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antoine Chaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaker works at ANTOINE C CHAKER, MD in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Chaker’s profile.

    Dr. Chaker has seen patients for Pharyngitis, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

