Dr. Antoine Chaker, MD
Overview
Dr. Antoine Chaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
Antoine C. Chaker M.d. P.A.20 Hospital Dr Ste 18, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-7400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chaker treated me for a sinus infection. His motto is I treat you; God heals you. He was thorough and pleasant. Five Stars!
About Dr. Antoine Chaker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
