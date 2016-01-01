Dr. Antoine Chaanine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaanine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antoine Chaanine, MD
Overview
Dr. Antoine Chaanine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Tulane Cardiology Clinic
Locations
Tulane Cardiology Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-6113
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Antoine Chaanine, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1114180429
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaanine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tulane Cardiology Clinic
