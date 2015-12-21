Dr. Azar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antoine Azar, MD
Overview
Dr. Antoine Azar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Azar works at
Locations
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Azar is very knowledgeable, friendly, and a great diagnostician. 5 other doctors were unable to come up with a diagnosis or treatment plan except for saying something is definitely not right and continuing to order tests. After several hours of testing and evaluation he had both!! He spent ample time explaining and answering questions about the diagnosis and treatment plan. A rare Dr in today's society. Would recommend him to anyone!!!!!
About Dr. Antoine Azar, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1811029242
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azar accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azar has seen patients for Immunodeficiency Syndromes, Asthma and Hypogammaglobulinemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Azar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.