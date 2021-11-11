Overview

Dr. Antoaneta Mueller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Mueller works at Irvine Barranca in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Rolling Hills Estates, CA, Manhattan Beach, CA and Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.