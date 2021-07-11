See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Newton Lower Falls, MA
Dr. Antje Barreveld, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (3)
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antje Barreveld, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Barreveld works at Brigham Urogynecology Group in Newton Lower Falls, MA with other offices in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Chronic Pelvic Pain, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Anesthesia Assoc
    2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-6298
  2. 2
    Newton-Wellesley Pain Management
    159 Wells Ave, Newton, MA 02459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-6142

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2021
    Dr. Barreveld is the first doctor to listen to my pain history and make a diagnosis. She offered me a well rounded protocol that included injections, physical therapy as well as psychological therapy to understand what chronic pain is all about. She has reduced my pain dramatically from the first appointments and I continue to make further improvements each month. For the first time, I feel like someone cares about my situation and is willing to take the time to help me recover from years of suffering. I cannot thank you and your staff enough.
    Leontyna McGinn — Jul 11, 2021
    About Dr. Antje Barreveld, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073789079
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barreveld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barreveld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barreveld has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Chronic Pelvic Pain, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barreveld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barreveld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barreveld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barreveld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barreveld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

