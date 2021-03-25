See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Patchogue, NY
Overview

Dr. Antigone Argyriou, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Argyriou works at South Shore Neurologic Associates PC in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Shore Neurologic Associates PC
    77 Medford Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 25, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Argyriou for a little while now and in the shorter time I have been seeing her compared to any other pain doctor, she has done more for me than anyone. She is up to date on all current and new medications, procedures, and techniques. If something doesn't work, she ALWAYS without fail has a back up plan. She does all my spinal surgical procedures and calls me the next day herself to see how im doing. I get monthly trigger point injections and every other dr I have done them through have always just grazed the surface of the issue. She gets straight to the root everytime so I actually see a difference. Her bedside manner and her coordinators are so kind caring and ready to help. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND seeing her. Shes an amazing doctor and just as an amazing of a person. Being chronically ill, she has never once made me feel less than or diminished what I feel. Its so important to see a dr who believes you and believes in you. Go see her. You will he very happy
    Jessica Lentz — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. Antigone Argyriou, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902110166
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
