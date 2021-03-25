Dr. Antigone Argyriou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Argyriou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antigone Argyriou, MD
Overview
Dr. Antigone Argyriou, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
South Shore Neurologic Associates PC77 Medford Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 758-1910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Argyriou for a little while now and in the shorter time I have been seeing her compared to any other pain doctor, she has done more for me than anyone. She is up to date on all current and new medications, procedures, and techniques. If something doesn't work, she ALWAYS without fail has a back up plan. She does all my spinal surgical procedures and calls me the next day herself to see how im doing. I get monthly trigger point injections and every other dr I have done them through have always just grazed the surface of the issue. She gets straight to the root everytime so I actually see a difference. Her bedside manner and her coordinators are so kind caring and ready to help. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND seeing her. Shes an amazing doctor and just as an amazing of a person. Being chronically ill, she has never once made me feel less than or diminished what I feel. Its so important to see a dr who believes you and believes in you. Go see her. You will he very happy
About Dr. Antigone Argyriou, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1902110166
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Argyriou has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Argyriou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Argyriou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Argyriou has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Argyriou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Argyriou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Argyriou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Argyriou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Argyriou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.