Dr. Anthony Zappia, MD
Dr. Anthony Zappia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital
Ascension Medical Group Meridian Surgery13430 N Meridian St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8810
Watson Clinic Highlands2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3333Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Winter Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Zappia is next thing to GOD he save my daughter and grand daughter life I will always be grateful
- Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Zappia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zappia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zappia has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zappia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zappia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zappia.
