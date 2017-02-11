Dr. Anthony Yug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Yug, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Yug, MD is a Dermatologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Locations
Dermatologic Surgery Associates7306 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Directions (414) 325-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Removed basal cell cancer spot on my nose. The cutout was roughly 1/4" dia by 1/8" deep cone. He was able to stitch it closed, it healed without any noticeable scarring or depression. I had been going to an Aurora dermatologist, Dr. Yug is easier to get an appointment with. His office exam room is bare bones/spartan.
About Dr. Anthony Yug, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1811040926
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yug has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yug accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yug has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yug on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yug. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yug.
