See All Plastic Surgeons in Troy, MI
Dr. Anthony Youn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Youn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anthony Youn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Youn works at Youn Plastic Surgery in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
6 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Youn Plastic Surgery
    755 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 1200, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 273-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Breast Lift Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Breast Lift Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Youn?

    Mar 01, 2019
    I couldn't be more pleased with Dr Youn and his staff! I recently had upper and lower blepharoplasty. Within just 3 weeks of the surgery I was completely healed and my eyes look amazing. This was something I wanted to do for years but was do scared to do. Dr Youn is so professional and confident it put me at ease. He did an exceptional job and I love the results! I highly recommend him!
    Lisa Morgan in Kalamazoo , MI — Mar 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Youn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Youn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Youn to family and friends

    Dr. Youn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Youn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Youn, MD.

    About Dr. Anthony Youn, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164573424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mi St University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Youn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Youn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Youn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Youn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Youn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.