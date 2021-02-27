Dr. Anthony Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Yang, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
-
1
Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
Dr Yang preformed a partial gastrectomy and whipple revision. His diagnosis was quick and professional. He is empathetic and listens to your concerns. He gives you the time you need and answers your questions. I feel he saved my life. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing complex surgery.
About Dr. Anthony Yang, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1942457072
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas-M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.