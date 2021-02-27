See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Anthony Yang, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Yang, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Yang works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr
    Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr
675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 695-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer

Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2021
    Dr Yang preformed a partial gastrectomy and whipple revision. His diagnosis was quick and professional. He is empathetic and listens to your concerns. He gives you the time you need and answers your questions. I feel he saved my life. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing complex surgery.
    — Feb 27, 2021
    About Dr. Anthony Yang, MD

    Specialties
    Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1942457072
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Texas-M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Medical Education
    Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Yang works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL.

    Dr. Yang has seen patients for Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

