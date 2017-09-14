Overview

Dr. Anthony Wydan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ambler, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Wydan works at Horsham Family Practice in Ambler, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

