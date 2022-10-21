Dr. Anthony Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Wright, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Regional Surgical Associates2626 Care Dr Ste 206, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 208-0819Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Healthplan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
The staff here at HCA Florida Capital Surgical Specialists are so nice and friendly! They have gone above and beyond while helping me on my journey. The network they have from other doctors within HCA Florida to specialists outside HCA, are amazing and take care of you.
About Dr. Anthony Wright, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1265523518
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wright using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Obesity, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.