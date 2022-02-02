Overview

Dr. Anthony Woodruff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Woodruff works at Arizona Urology Specialist, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.