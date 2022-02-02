Dr. Anthony Woodruff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Woodruff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Woodruff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Woodruff works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale - 92nd Street10301 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 661-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodruff?
Dr Woodruff is an excellent doctor. Professional and compassionate. I would follow him anywhere. Inhave complete trust and faith in him.
About Dr. Anthony Woodruff, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033310537
Education & Certifications
- Oschner Medical Center and Louisana State University
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Harding University, Sercy, Arkansas
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodruff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodruff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodruff works at
Dr. Woodruff has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodruff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodruff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodruff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodruff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodruff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.