Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Wong, MD
Dr. Anthony Wong, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 20B, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 864-6647
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wong is passionate about his job and provides excellent care. His new office in Stony Brook is speactacular.
About Dr. Anthony Wong, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Suny Hsc
- Suny Hsc
- St Vincents Manhattan
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
