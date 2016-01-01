Dr. Anthony Wiseman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiseman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Wiseman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Wiseman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Wiseman works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiseman?
About Dr. Anthony Wiseman, MD
- Hematology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1528487907
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiseman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wiseman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wiseman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiseman works at
Dr. Wiseman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiseman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiseman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiseman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.