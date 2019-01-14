Dr. Anthony Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Wheeler, MD
Dr. Anthony Wheeler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Bethany Medical Center507 N Lindsay St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 883-0029
Bethany Medical Clinic3604 PETERS CT, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 883-0029
- 3 495 Arbor Hill Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 883-0029
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wonderful doctor! Knows what he is doing. He is a great listener!
- 46 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
