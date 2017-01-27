See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Clarksboro, NJ
Internal Medicine
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Anthony Wehbe, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clarksboro, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Wehbe works at Anthony Wehbe, DO in Clarksboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Anthony Wehbe, DO
    328 Kings Hwy, Clarksboro, NJ 08020

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Chest Pain
Nausea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Chest Pain
Nausea
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breath Testing
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Cardiac Imaging
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Peptic Ulcer
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
Swine Flu
Syncope
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vascular Disease
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 27, 2017
Excellent doc and friendly bed side manner. Very caring and compassionate to me and my family at the bed side.
  • Internal Medicine
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • 1275731986
Education & Certifications

  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Internal Medicine
Dr. Anthony Wehbe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wehbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wehbe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wehbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wehbe works at Anthony Wehbe, DO in Clarksboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Wehbe’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehbe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wehbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wehbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

