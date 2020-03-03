See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Anthony Watt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anthony Watt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Watt works at Abraham S. Marcadis MD PA in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abraham S. Marcadis MD PA
    2615 W SWANN AVE, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 878-0089

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Anthony Watt, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285976688
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anthony Watt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Watt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Watt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Watt works at Abraham S. Marcadis MD PA in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Watt’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Watt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

