Dr. Anthony Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
UCLA Neurosurgery300 Stein Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-6102
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang treated my son for an AVM. He has been absolutely amazing. He is patient and always ready to answer all of your questions. As a parent, I needed to find someone who I could trust my son to and Dr. Wang fulfilled those expectations.
About Dr. Anthony Wang, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Mandarin
- 1831391028
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami|University Of Washington
- University of Michigan
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
