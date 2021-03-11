See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Anthony Wang, MD

General Surgery
5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Dr. Wang works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Neurosurgery
    300 Stein Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-6102

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Chiari Malformation Type 1

Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bracheal Plexus Birth Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Anthony Wang, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Mandarin
NPI Number
  • 1831391028
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Miami|University Of Washington
Residency
  • University of Michigan
Medical Education
  • DUKE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anthony Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

