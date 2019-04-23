Dr. Anthony Viol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Viol, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Viol, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA.
Dr. Viol works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crmg Primary Care112 Gainsborough Sq Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (804) 651-1247
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Viol?
This the second procedure I’ve had done! Amazing work! Hands down best surgeon around!! I’m also a nurse and can’t say enough good things about him!! Staff is very prompt and responds quickly to each call !! No infections ! Heal quick and barely notice the scar! As long as u do what he says ur fine!! I am sure if u have other existing conditions such as diabetes u may take longer to heal!! Best dr hands down!! Makes you feel comfortable and explains in great detail what he is doin, what to expect and how to care and manage your incisions
About Dr. Anthony Viol, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1770757510
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viol works at
Dr. Viol has seen patients for Wound Repair and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Viol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.