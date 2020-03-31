Dr. Anthony Villanueva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villanueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Villanueva, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Villanueva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Med Center
Locations
Anthony L Villanueva MD Inc.901 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 992-2010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. A. Villanueva is a great professional eye specialist. He explains very well what is going with the problem you are having at the time of your consult/treatment. Very knowledgeable of his specialty, friendly, nice bedside manner, very reassuring and caring, you can see it with the number patients that comes to see him. Office/treatment room is clean and office aide are very professional. He has been our Family doctor for a very long time. I highly recommend Dr. V.
About Dr. Anthony Villanueva, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
