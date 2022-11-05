Dr. Anthony Vernava III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vernava III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Vernava III, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Vernava III, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Locations
-
1
Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Physicians Regiona Medical Center-collier8300 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 348-4224Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 6376 Pine Ridge Rd Unit 300, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4221
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vernava is kind and patient post-op. He took plenty of time explaining what the surgery was and what to expect for the recovery. He has two new patients with us!!
About Dr. Anthony Vernava III, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1740234608
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vernava III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vernava III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vernava III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vernava III has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vernava III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Vernava III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vernava III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vernava III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vernava III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.