Overview

Dr. Anthony Vela Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of the Philippines and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Vela Jr works at TJH MEDICAL SERVICES PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.