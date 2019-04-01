See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Flushing, NY
Dr. Anthony Vela Jr, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Vela Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of the Philippines and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Vela Jr works at TJH MEDICAL SERVICES PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey H. Kern MD PC
    14601 45th Ave Ste 302, Flushing, NY 11355 (718) 445-1482
  2. 2
    3820 Bowne St, Flushing, NY 11354 (718) 359-4152

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 01, 2019
    Dr. Anthony Vela is the most compassionate, professional and patient doctor that I've had the pleasure of knowing for over 25 years. He has been my Mother's MD for many years and she absolutely loves him. Over the years and even on weekends, Dr. Vela has always responded to our calls. My Mother was a patient at FHMC once and Dr. Vela stopped by on a Saturday to check in on her at 10:30pm. He's the BEST of the BEST!!
    About Dr. Anthony Vela Jr, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    41 years of experience
    English, Tagalog
    1316046451
    Education & Certifications

    Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Univ of the Philippines
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Vela Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vela Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vela Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vela Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vela Jr works at TJH MEDICAL SERVICES PC in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vela Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Vela Jr has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vela Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vela Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vela Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vela Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vela Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

