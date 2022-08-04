See All Neurologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Anthony Vaughn, MD

Neurology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Anthony Vaughn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Vaughn works at MERCY HEALTH NETWORK - HOSPITALISTS in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc.
    4300 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 755-1515
    Multispecialty Clinic
    14101 N Eastern Ave Ste C, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 340-0551
    OU Physicians Neurology
    825 NE 10th St # 5200, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-3635

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Great and and is very educated on what he does. Seen numerous doctor and couldnt find what was wrong. And just from one visit I got a diagnostic.
    Dereck L — Aug 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Vaughn, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Vaughn, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326273905
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • OUHSC Neurology
    Internship
    • OUHSC Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
