Overview

Dr. Anthony Vaughn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Vaughn works at MERCY HEALTH NETWORK - HOSPITALISTS in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.