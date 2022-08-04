Dr. Anthony Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Vaughn, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Vaughn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Locations
1
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc.4300 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-1515
2
Multispecialty Clinic14101 N Eastern Ave Ste C, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 340-0551
3
OU Physicians Neurology825 NE 10th St # 5200, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-3635
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great and and is very educated on what he does. Seen numerous doctor and couldnt find what was wrong. And just from one visit I got a diagnostic.
About Dr. Anthony Vaughn, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1326273905
Education & Certifications
- OUHSC Neurology
- OUHSC Internal Medicine
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughn accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Dr. Vaughn has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.